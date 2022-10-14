20 mins ago - Business

🧪 Yoga, science businesses cut the ribbon

Annalise Frank
City Council President Mary Sheffield stands with The Lab Drawer holding their products and smiling.

City Council President Mary Sheffield (center) poses with Lab Drawer owners Alecia Gabriel and Deirdre Roberson. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Detroit via Flickr

Two very different businesses — an "inclusive" yoga studio and an educational subscription box maker — celebrated their openings in the city this month.

The intrigue: Welcome Home Yoga & Wellness and the Lab Drawer are connected through awards from Motor City Match (MCM).

  • Mayor Mike Duggan's long-running entrepreneur funding vehicle provides matching grants to help finance brick-and-mortar storefronts.
  • The businesses both held ribbon-cuttings with city officials after participating in the program, per press releases.

The awardees:

  • Welcome Home, which got $40,000 through MCM, offers yoga, meditation, massages and other services with an emphasis on accessibility for LGBTQ+ community and others. It's at 6375 W. Seven Mile Road, Suite 103.
  • The Lab Drawer got $50,000 to set up shop in the Durfee Innovation Society building in Dexter-Linwood. The business makes monthly boxes for kids ages 10-14 that contain experiments mixing science and technology with arts and innovation.
The business owners and city officials cut the ribbon on Welcome Home yoga.
Welcome Home Yoga & Wellness's ribbon is cut, with (from left) Andrew Lucco of Motor City Match, Mayor Mike Duggan, building owner Matt Hessler, Welcome Home co-founder Melissa Childers, Detroit Economic Growth Corp. CEO Kevin Johnson, Welcome Home co-founder Robyn Childers and District 2 manager Kim Tandy. Photo: Courtesy of the city of Detroit via Flickr
