Fire mystery grows near Little Caesars Arena

What's left of the holdout house on Cass Avenue behind Little Caesars Arena. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

An eyebrow-raising fire in August near Little Caesars Arena may have been arson, the Free Press reports.

Why it matters: The house was a well-known holdout property with a sky-high asking price based on its proximity to the arena.

What they're saying: "There's no suspects, we don't know the cause, it's suspected arson but we are not 100%, and we don't have a suspect in custody," Fire Chief of Communications James Harris told the Free Press.

Harris told Axios yesterday that he has no further details on the cause.

Of note: In response to an Axios public records request to check on the investigation, the city on Sept. 28 provided two fire reports at the property.