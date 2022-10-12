1 hour ago - News
Fire mystery grows near Little Caesars Arena
An eyebrow-raising fire in August near Little Caesars Arena may have been arson, the Free Press reports.
Why it matters: The house was a well-known holdout property with a sky-high asking price based on its proximity to the arena.
What they're saying: "There's no suspects, we don't know the cause, it's suspected arson but we are not 100%, and we don't have a suspect in custody," Fire Chief of Communications James Harris told the Free Press.
- Harris told Axios yesterday that he has no further details on the cause.
Of note: In response to an Axios public records request to check on the investigation, the city on Sept. 28 provided two fire reports at the property.
- The causes of both incidents — the original Aug. 8 fire and a rekindling the same day — were under investigation, according to the records.
