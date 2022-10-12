1 hour ago - News

Fire mystery grows near Little Caesars Arena

Joe Guillen
What's left of the holdout house on Cass Avenue behind Little Caesars Arena

What's left of the holdout house on Cass Avenue behind Little Caesars Arena. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

An eyebrow-raising fire in August near Little Caesars Arena may have been arson, the Free Press reports.

Why it matters: The house was a well-known holdout property with a sky-high asking price based on its proximity to the arena.

What they're saying: "There's no suspects, we don't know the cause, it's suspected arson but we are not 100%, and we don't have a suspect in custody," Fire Chief of Communications James Harris told the Free Press.

  • Harris told Axios yesterday that he has no further details on the cause.

Of note: In response to an Axios public records request to check on the investigation, the city on Sept. 28 provided two fire reports at the property.

  • The causes of both incidents — the original Aug. 8 fire and a rekindling the same day — were under investigation, according to the records.
