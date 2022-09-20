Thoughts and ruminations from Sunday's 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders:

1. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a legit star: The second-year receiver caught balls in traffic, ripped off clutch runs and continued to set an example of excellence.

We see no weaknesses.

2. I'm not crying, you're crying: Offensive lineman Dan Skipper — initially cut from the team but called to duty due to injuries — made his first career start and was the game's improbable star. Coach Dan Campbell's postgame praise and Skipper's sheepish grin were truly heartwarming.

3. Hutch went off: Rookie Aidan Hutchinson rebounded from an underwhelming Week One with three sacks, a franchise rookie record.

4. D'Andre Swift steps up: The stud running back showed grit, played through injury and made several key plays — none bigger than a relentless touchdown catch-and-scramble in the third quarter.

5. The Lions might be for real: Yes, we actually typed that sentence. What could go wrong?