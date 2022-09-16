47 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do this weekend
It's really starting to feel like fall, especially with all this pumpkin beer on the shelves. Get out and enjoy!
🎨 Womxnhouse Detroit: Go to the opening event for an installation by 11 artists spread across the gallery founder's childhood home.
- 2-8pm Saturday, 15354 St. Marys St. Suggested donation.
🚙 Detroit Concours d'Elegance: Go see some strange and historically significant cars, plus check out food trucks and other activities at Comerica Park and the Detroit Institute of Arts.
- Various events Saturday and Sunday — tickets $20 and up.
🧘 Yoga at Rouge Park: Stretch out with a class for all ability levels.
- 9am Sunday near Brennan Pool. Free!
More Detroit stories
