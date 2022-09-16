What to do this weekend

It's really starting to feel like fall, especially with all this pumpkin beer on the shelves. Get out and enjoy!

🎨 Womxnhouse Detroit: Go to the opening event for an installation by 11 artists spread across the gallery founder's childhood home.

2-8pm Saturday, 15354 St. Marys St. Suggested donation.

🚙 Detroit Concours d'Elegance: Go see some strange and historically significant cars, plus check out food trucks and other activities at Comerica Park and the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Various events Saturday and Sunday — tickets $20 and up.

🧘 Yoga at Rouge Park: Stretch out with a class for all ability levels.