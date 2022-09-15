Jennyfer Crawford is Swiss Army Knife for small businesses — she handles branding advice, hosts showcase events and generally finds ways to help other entrepreneurs thrive.

Catch up fast: Crawford's signature event is All Things Detroit, a biannual trade show for local small businesses.

The next showcase, featuring a new emphasis on Detroit artists, is Nov. 13 at Eastern Market.

Crawford is also modeling at an art-to-wear, flash mob-style event called The FET!SH Project on Thursday at 8pm as part of Eastern Market After Dark.

What's happening: We caught up with Crawford, 42, to find out how she would spend her perfect day in Detroit.

🍴 Breakfast: "My favorite breakfast spot is the Jagged Fork in Grosse Pointe … After special events, I love to celebrate with breakfast there."

📔 Morning activity: "I enjoy a cup of coffee on my patio and journal. When I journal and set my intentions, the day seems to run more smoothly."

🍔 Lunch: "My favorite lunch spot is Gratiot Grill … they have some of the best burgers in the city. It's one of Detroit's best kept secrets."

🚴‍♀️ Afternoon activity: "When I am not working, my favorite afternoon activity lately is riding my Peloton bike."

🌯 Dinner: "My favorite dinner spot is Mexican Village. I actually have dinner there at least twice a week."

Crawford says she usually orders nachos, while her husband goes for beef burritos.

🎥 Evening activity: "Because of my busy schedule, my favorite evening or late night activity is to relax and watch a movie with my husband. I just got married in August! Being an entrepreneur, it can be hard to get quality time in — so a quiet night at home is perfect."