5 takeaways from the Lions' Week 1 loss
There are no moral victories in the NFL, but the Lions stayed resilient in a 38-35 loss to Philadelphia — a team they lost to by 38 last year.
Here are five things that caught our attention:
🔊 Home-field advantage: Ford Field was so loud the Eagles' offense had trouble communicating.
📉 Aidan Hutchinson struggles: The second pick in this year's draft recorded only one tackle in his pro debut. As it turns out, it's unlikely his presence alone can save the defense.
🫣 Jared Goff buckles: Down 14-7 in the second quarter, Goff threw a pick-six as the pocket collapsed. The Eagles took a two-touchdown lead and never looked back.
🚧 Dual-threat QBs: Detroit's defense must figure out how to defend running quarterbacks — they're becoming much more common. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had 90 rushing yards.
🏃🏽 Jamaal Williams' journey: The veteran running back scored two touchdowns to complement D'Andre Swift's 144 yards on the ground. Teams should worry about facing the Lions' rushing attack, Williams told reporters postgame.
