Expect to pay $400 for four at a Lions game

NFL games aren't cheap, but the Lions experience still costs considerably less than the league average.

Driving the news: There are only eight NFL cities where fans generally pay less for a game than in Detroit, game day spending data shows.

For $393, you get four of the cheapest tickets ($303), plus parking ($40), two beers ($12.50), two pops ($12.60) and four hot dogs ($25).

The NFL average for the above is $537.

