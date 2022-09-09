18 mins ago - Sports
Expect to pay $400 for four at a Lions game
NFL games aren't cheap, but the Lions experience still costs considerably less than the league average.
Driving the news: There are only eight NFL cities where fans generally pay less for a game than in Detroit, game day spending data shows.
- For $393, you get four of the cheapest tickets ($303), plus parking ($40), two beers ($12.50), two pops ($12.60) and four hot dogs ($25).
- The NFL average for the above is $537.
