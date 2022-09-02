What to do this Labor Day weekend

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is packed with options.

🎶 The free Detroit Jazz Festival returns to its standard live format after a virtual hiatus.

Beginning today and running through Monday, dozens of musicians — including the Chucho Valdés Quartet and The Soul Rebels — will take the stage at Hart Plaza and Campus Martius. Here's the entire schedule.

The performances also can be streamed for free at detroitjazzfest.org.

🎥 Take in a $3 movie Saturday on the first-ever National Cinema Day.

Tickets are discounted at the majority of movie theaters nationwide, including Regal Cinemas and AMC.

🥳 Check out the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival, featuring traditional yacht races down Joseph Campau Street, wrestling matches, carnival rides and other attractions.