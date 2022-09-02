Sep 2, 2022 - Things to Do

What to do this Labor Day weekend

Joe Guillen
Illustration of neon signs with the days of the week. Lights go out one by one and "weekend" flashes.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is packed with options.

🎶 The free Detroit Jazz Festival returns to its standard live format after a virtual hiatus.

  • Beginning today and running through Monday, dozens of musicians — including the Chucho Valdés Quartet and The Soul Rebels — will take the stage at Hart Plaza and Campus Martius. Here's the entire schedule.
  • The performances also can be streamed for free at detroitjazzfest.org.

🎥 Take in a $3 movie Saturday on the first-ever National Cinema Day.

  • Tickets are discounted at the majority of movie theaters nationwide, including Regal Cinemas and AMC.

🥳 Check out the Hamtramck Labor Day Festival, featuring traditional yacht races down Joseph Campau Street, wrestling matches, carnival rides and other attractions.

  • The festival runs Saturday-Monday. Free!
