FOIA Friday: More e-scooter request delays

We're digging further into the safety of e-scooters in this week's public records feature.

What's happening: The cost of learning about the danger of e-scooters across Detroit is $671.95.

But since the city's response to our Freedom of Information Act request was more than 10 days late, the cost was cut in half, to $335.97.

The city required a deposit of half the total cost by Sept. 30.So we paid $167.98. yesterday in order to proceed with our request.

Why it matters: The city began restricting scooter access within the Central Business District on summer weekend nights over safety concerns, but hasn't produced evidence that scooters are getting into accidents at all.

Some residents feel safer riding scooters to get home at night rather than walking or taking public transit.

Catch up fast: We requested all documented electric scooter — Lime, Bird, Spin and Link — accidents involving the rider, pedestrians and/or vehicles on June 21.

The city responded on June 24 saying it would need until July 15 to produce the records, but didn’t respond until Aug. 12, saying they would come with a cost.

Between the lines: Detroit City Council Member Angela Whitfield Calloway is drafting an ordinance to bring greater regulations to the electric scooter scene.

City Council's Legislative Policy Division released a memorandum last month outlining scooter regulations and a possible ordinance being crafted by the city's law department.

"If you're handicapped, disabled, using a walker or wheelchair, sometimes the e-scooter just blocks the sidewalk and it's hard for senior citizens in a wheelchair to move them," Peter Rhodes, a policy analyst for Whitfield-Calloway, told BridgeDetroit.

What's next: The city estimates the search and retrieval of our requested records by DPD will now take an additional three months.