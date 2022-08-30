Detroit's economy should continue recovering even as the risk of a potential national recession looms, local economists predict.

Driving the news: The University of Michigan and partners released a new 2021-27 economic outlook report for the city last week.

What they're saying: "We are projecting local growth to continue despite a slowing national economy in part because of pent-up demand in the auto industry," Gabriel Ehrlich, an author of the forecast, said in a news release.

Russia's war in Ukraine worsening or increased Federal Reserve action to control inflation could trigger a U.S. recession. The report authors write that while the risk of one has "risen sharply," they're still "cautiously optimistic" that it won't happen.

Yes, but: While the city's resident employment rate is largely on the rise after extreme lows in 2020, the economists saw a "concerning but likely temporary" dip of 1.4% between March and May.