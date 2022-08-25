Metro Detroit homebuyers finally catch a break

Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

More than 30% of home sellers in metro Detroit dropped their asking price in July, per new data from Redfin.

That's up from 21% a year ago.

Why it matters: Buyers are starting to gain more leverage as the housing market cools nationwide thanks to rising mortgage rates and growing fears that home values will drop.

Yes, but: The power shift toward buyers is more dramatic in boomtowns out West and in the South.

More than half of homesellers slashed prices last month in cities like Boise and Denver, where remote workers flocked during the pandemic.

Zoom in: Detroit ranked 60th among the 97 most populous metros in the country in homeseller reductions.

Grand Rapids (42%) was No. 21.

Warren (40%) ranked 28th.

💡 Worthy of your time: Are you a renter? Check out Axios' national coverage of the "deeply broken" rental housing market.