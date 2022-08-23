EV charger expansion skips Detroit for now
Electric vehicle infrastructure company Volta is installing new chargers across the region to encourage EV adoption through making charging more accessible.
- But Detroit is not getting any of the new chargers just yet.
Why it matters: The EV revolution is underway, but high vehicle costs and a dearth of public charging stations — particularly in lower-income communities — are big obstacles for some drivers.
Driving the news: Volta announced yesterday that it's installing up to eight chargers at Kroger stores in Southgate, Roseville, Westland and Lapeer.
The intrigue: The company got a $98,000 state grant in April to put chargers in low and moderate-income areas lacking EV infrastructure, so Detroit's omission was curious.
- Volta made the announcement at the Detroit Pistons Performance Center near downtown.
- Equitable access to EV chargers is a concern here. The stations are clustered downtown and in Midtown, two areas with larger numbers of white residents, BridgeDetroit reports.
What they're saying: The company plans to expand in Detroit. It currently has less than 20 public charging stations in the city, including some at Pistons Performance Center garage.
- "I'm certain we're going to get a lot more in Detroit over the next months and year," Kevin Samy of Volta tells Axios.
