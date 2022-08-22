👋 Howdy, Everett here. About a month ago, I thought I was going to be swimming in tomatoes. That hubris led me to ask for advice on how to store 20 or so of them over the winter.

Well, a cartel of squirrels ruined those hopes and dreams. I've still got tomatoes and peppers, but not enough for preservation.

Yes, but: If you're better at this than I am and wondering what to do with veggies over the winter, here are two great reader recommendations:

🍅 Gloria S.: "Cut up 20 tomatoes into salsa-size chunks, put them FLAT in a sandwich Ziploc bag and stack them in your freezer for winter. That great fresh taste is always wonderful in winter batches of chili, goulash, & eggplant parmesan …"

🧄 Candi: "I get out my Ninja and chop them up in batches ... each batch will have fresh garlic, fresh basil, fresh oregano. Pour about 2 cups worth into a Baggie and put in the freezer to have during the winter months. So easy & so yummy!!!"