There's a pileup of citizen complaints against Detroit police officers that won't be resolved until the end of the year.

Why it matters: The backlog of about 800 citizen complaints — defined as complaints that haven't been addressed within 90 days of their filing — has been weighing on investigators and staff at the city's board of police commissioners in the months since the pandemic dramatically reduced staffing.

Lawrence Akbar, Detroit's interim chief investigator of complaints against police, told reporters during a public info forum Monday he hopes to resolve the backlog before 2023.

Between the lines: The system has been overwhelmed in part due to what interim board secretary Melanie White says is misuse — citizens filing complaints that don't rise to the level of police misconduct.

"A lot of those complaints require, I would say, immediate service. … People complain about the police impounding their vehicle, they need to know how to rectify a situation," Akbar said.

What's happening: The office of the chief investigator is facing pressure to provide greater transparency around its plan to tackle the backlog.

Last month, police commissioner and chairman of the citizen complaint committee Ricardo Moore told BridgeDetroit that the backlog is hurting public trust, adding that there's a lack of communication between him, Akbar and White about how to resolve it.

What we're watching: At yesterday's forum, Akbar said he's noticed a trend in complaints against younger officers.