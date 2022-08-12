What to do this weekend

This weekend is a tease for the fall, with temperatures in the 70s and the return of football.

Here are some moves for everyone without plans:

🏈 Lions vs. Falcons: Detroit hosts Atlanta tonight at Ford Field during the NFL's first preseason weekend.

Kickoff is at 6pm and tickets start at $10.

🚵 Bike safari: This Detroit Zoo's safari offers an exclusive opportunity to ride your bicycle through the zoo and enjoy an after-hours look at your favorite animals.

Tickets: $28 for adults, $24 for children and seniors.

🧘 Yoga at Palmer Park: Saturday's traditional yoga class for all levels is located near the garden, at the end of the Splash Park parking lot on Merrill Plaisance, south of Seven Mile and west of Woodward Ave.