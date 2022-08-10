2 hours ago - Sports

Michigan, Michigan State make coaches preseason top 25

Samuel Robinson
Data: USA Today; Chart: Axios Visuals
Data: USA Today; Chart: Axios Visuals

Michigan and Michigan State look like they'll be competing for a Big Ten championship this year.

Driving the news: The Wolverines (No. 6) and Spartans (No. 14) ) both made the preseason USA Today coaches poll.

Conference call: The SEC leads the way with six ranked teams, followed by the ACC (five), Big Ten (four), Big 12 (four), Pac-12 (three), American (two) and independent (Notre Dame).

How it works: Each member of the randomly-selected panel of FBS coaches submits a Top 25 each week. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, second place 24 and so on down to one point for 25th.

Looking ahead: The more official AP poll comes out next week, and the season kicks off in 17 days on Aug. 27.

  • The cross-state rivalry game happens Oct. 29 this year in Ann Arbor. MSU defeated Michigan in upset fashion the last two matchups.
