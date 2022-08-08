Community arts nonprofit Garage Cultural is using a recently awarded grant as a "springboard" to build up its new campus.

Driving the news: The Kresge Foundation gave Garage Cultural $150,000 this summer to fund an outdoor stage, workshop and green space around the nonprofit's new southwest building.

What's happening: The space is at a "pivotal stage," Garage director Amelia Duran tells Axios.

It's expecting to invest around $500,000 over the next couple years into infrastructure improvements that will increase capacity for programming, she says.

The big picture: Duran's father, Ismael "Bandolero" Duran, was a Latin American folk musician and immigrant who founded Garage Cultural in 2011 for artists and activists.

Ismael, who died in October, aimed to give young people opportunities to immerse themselves in arts and music, and to ensure cultural traditions weren't lost.

"He was really the heart and soul of Garage," Amelia says.

Flashback: The nonprofit had been trying to buy the building it had been in for a decade, but the agreement fell through, according to Amelia.

They then bought Garage's now-headquarters and 12 vacant lots in late October.

What's next: Garage Cultural is working on SW Fest, a group of young creatives' free music and art festival, on Aug. 27 at the Senate Theater.