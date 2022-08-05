FOIA Friday: Bridge land deal's value

We're digging into appraisal documents related to a hush-hush land deal with the owners of the Ambassador Bridge in this week's public records spotlight.

Why it matters: The deal would provide the Moroun family's Detroit International Bridge Company with a key piece of city land to build a new Ambassador Bridge. That construction would impact the surrounding community for years and eventually establish a new international crossing.

As with any major public land deal, we wanted to know if the city is getting fair compensation for its property – 3.8 acres of prime land at Riverside Park near the current bridge.

Flashback: This complex land deal requires multiple City Council approvals, the first of which came in 2015. As a result, a DIBC gave the city $3 million, nearly five acres of land for Riverside's expansion and a commitment to fix up the Michigan Central train depot.

Now the bridge company wants City Council to approve the next leg of the deal, which would send this parcel of land to the DIBC.

The bridge company, which did not respond to an interview request for comment yesterday, told Axios last month the city is obligated to finalize the land deal.

State of play: The records we obtained show the city's property was appraised at $495,000 in 2016. The state then asked for an updated appraisal taking plans for a new bridge into account.

That 2018 update pegged the value at $645,000.

What they're saying: Community members question the appraisal's accuracy given the property's necessity for a new bridge.

"How much is that property really worth to a billion-dollar company where that's the one location they need to build the twin span?" Sam Butler, president of the Hubbard Richard Residents Association, tells Axios.

What happened: We filed a Freedom of Information Act request on July 19 for documents assessing the land's value.

The Department of Natural Resources responded the next day with a batch of appraisal records at no cost.

The intrigue: Mayor Mike Duggan's office declined to comment on the appraisal, telling Axios the law department is handling the matter.

Councilmembers also declined to comment or did not respond.

What's next: We'll keep pressing for answers about how the appraisal factors in the deal and monitoring City Council for any public consideration of the land transfer.