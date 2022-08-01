Tuesday's primary elections will decide the Republican who will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and party nominees for congressional and legislative races.

Knowing how to participate in the process will ensure your vote is counted and your voice is heard.

Catch up quick: It's not too late to vote even if you still haven't registered.

While the Detroit City Clerk's office probably won't answer your call, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center website to check if you're registered and where.

If you're not yet registered, you will have to do so in person at the clerk's office by 8pm on Tuesday.

Voters can request absentee ballots in-person at a clerk's office before 4pm Monday. Ballots must be returned by 8pm Tuesday.

What to bring: Voters must provide proof of residency — a bank statement, utility bill, driver's license, state ID or government document — that includes name and address.

Voters are asked to show ID, but are able to sign an identity confirming affidavit if they don't have one.

Details: Polls are open from 7am to 8pm.

Find your sample ballot here.

Against the backdrop: Security at Huntington Place, formerly TCF Center, Detroit's absentee ballot counting site, is beefed up this year.

Republicans encouraged supporters of former President Trump to storm the site in the 2020 election. Workers were called on to stop counting absentee ballots, which fueled conspiracy theories and misinformation.

What they're saying: "In the 2021 municipal primary, we counted approximately 48,000 absentee ballots," Daniel Baxter, former Detroit elections director who is overseeing this year's absentee process, tells Axios. "We are poised to count similar numbers in this primary."

Read what's on the ballot in our full election guide.