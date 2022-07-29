33 mins ago - Things to Do

What to do this weekend in Detroit

Annalise Frank
Illustration of a switch with a briefcase icon, shifting from on to off.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It should be beautiful this weekend. We've got you covered on what to do:

💃 Greektown Heritage Festival: Live music and traditional dancing along Monroe Street. It's back for the first time since the start of the pandemic, per Crain's Detroit.

  • 12-9pm tomorrow. Free!

🎤 MoPop Festival: The event moved from West Riverfront Park to Hart Plaza this year. Headliners are Big Sean, Glass Animals and Jhené Aiko.

🪞 "Rapunzel": See the nonprofit Black and Brown Theatre put a "timely twist" on the classic fairytale for free in New Center Park.

  • Tonight, 8pm, tomorrow and Sunday, 2pm and 4pm. Free!

👟 Michigan Sneaker Xchange: Buy, sell or trade sneakers and streetwear at this downtown trade show at Huntington Place.

  • Tomorrow, 12-6pm. $20.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more