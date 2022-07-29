It should be beautiful this weekend. We've got you covered on what to do:

💃 Greektown Heritage Festival: Live music and traditional dancing along Monroe Street. It's back for the first time since the start of the pandemic, per Crain's Detroit.

12-9pm tomorrow. Free!

🎤 MoPop Festival: The event moved from West Riverfront Park to Hart Plaza this year. Headliners are Big Sean, Glass Animals and Jhené Aiko.

Tomorrow and Sunday. Tickets start at $149 for a single-day pass.

🪞 "Rapunzel": See the nonprofit Black and Brown Theatre put a "timely twist" on the classic fairytale for free in New Center Park.

Tonight, 8pm, tomorrow and Sunday, 2pm and 4pm. Free!

👟 Michigan Sneaker Xchange: Buy, sell or trade sneakers and streetwear at this downtown trade show at Huntington Place.