Some Michigan cities have significantly increased taxes

Data: Michigan Department of Treasury via Citizens Research Council of Michigan; Chart: Axios Visuals

Michigan cities raised taxes an average of 13.9% from 2004 to 2020.

The Citizens Research Council of Michigan analyzed the data in a recent report.

By the numbers: Tax rates actually decreased in 29% of the state's 281 cities over the 16-year period.

But of the cities that did raise taxes, nearly half hiked rates by 20% or more.

Urban cities were more likely than rural ones to increase taxes in that period.

The big picture: Local governments that are able to attract new residents and development grow their tax base naturally, while those that don't receive limited revenues and often need to raise taxes.

That's problematic because cities can't indefinitely raise rates — there's state-level limits. Plus, high property taxes make it harder to afford a home and results in people leaving.

Zoom in: Detroit has a particularly high tax burden, a huge obstacle to economic growth.