Some Michigan cities have significantly increased taxes

Annalise Frank
Data: Michigan Department of Treasury via Citizens Research Council of Michigan; Chart: Axios Visuals 

Michigan cities raised taxes an average of 13.9% from 2004 to 2020.

  • The Citizens Research Council of Michigan analyzed the data in a recent report.

By the numbers: Tax rates actually decreased in 29% of the state's 281 cities over the 16-year period.

  • But of the cities that did raise taxes, nearly half hiked rates by 20% or more.
  • Urban cities were more likely than rural ones to increase taxes in that period.

The big picture: Local governments that are able to attract new residents and development grow their tax base naturally, while those that don't receive limited revenues and often need to raise taxes.

  • That's problematic because cities can't indefinitely raise rates — there's state-level limits. Plus, high property taxes make it harder to afford a home and results in people leaving.

Zoom in: Detroit has a particularly high tax burden, a huge obstacle to economic growth.

  • Its rates haven't risen, though, because the city is pretty maxed out.
