Things to do this weekend in the Detroit area

Annalise Frank
Illustration of an animated neutral emoji changing into a smiling-with-sunglasses emoji.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Get ready for another muggy weekend.

  • If you can stand leaving the house, here are a few things to check out:

🖼️ The Ann Arbor Art Fair, the country's biggest juried art fair, continues 10am-9pm today and 10am-8pm Saturday. It's spread across three areas with nearly 1,000 artists selected through a competitive process.

  • The fair used to run through Sunday, but it's just three days again this year. See more on what to eat and where to park from MLive.

🕺 Beacon Park is celebrating its fifth birthday with pop-up shops, games, food and more. Feels like just yesterday Annalise covered the DTE Energy-funded downtown park's opening.

  • Today 12-6pm, all day Saturday and Sunday 1-5pm.

📸 Pray for Us: Curator and Womxnhouse Detroit participant Bre'Ann White is honoring her late mother and exploring how prayer connects "this world an the next" with this month-long exhibition at Norwest Gallery of Art.

  • Reception tomorrow from 6-9pm.
