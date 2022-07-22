All natural popsicles made in Detroit

JB's Ice Pops are the perfect summer treat.

Founder Jena Brooker started selling her all natural popsicles made with locally sourced ingredients last year.

The intrigue: Made with herbs, fruit, tea and spices, the popsicles come in a variety of flavors like Hibiscus Lime or Basil Lemonade.

"I wanted to create a tasty alternative to the commercial popsicles on the market that are super sweet and don't really taste like anything," Brooker tells Axios.

What they're saying: "It's really important to support a local food network because it touches on environmental justice, social justice, racial justice," Brooker says. "It's the perfect nexus to try to advance a more equitable world."

Being part of a local food network means buying from local farmers, creating the popsicles inside Eastern Market's shared kitchen, and then selling them at micro groceries or farmers markets. All of these actions mean other local businesses get in on some of the profit.

Details: JB's is sold at 10 stores across town including Folk in Corktown, Brightmoor Artisans Collective Kitchen and Eastern Market's online store.