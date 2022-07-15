14 mins ago - Food and Drink
Food Fight: These local cookies are better than the national chain
You might have heard there's a new cookie shop in town. Naturally, we decided to argue about it.
- While you can't beat the late night hours offered by Insomnia Cookies, the popular college-town staple that opened Tuesday on Wayne State's campus, there are plenty of local shops that offer tastier cookies.
Here are some of our favorites:
Sam: The chocolate and halvah cookies at Warda Patisserie are no doubt some of the highest quality around.
- The James Beard award-winning bakery's cookie is crunchy around the edges and soft on the inside with an excellent nutty flavor.
Annalise: Good Cookies bakery on McNichols sells what I'd call an ideal embodiment of the chocolate chip cookie.
- It's not just perfect texture-wise — it's also hefty and thick, with a depth of flavor in the dough and good disbursement of chips.
Our quick take on Insomnia: The cookies are always warm and gooey, but there's an undercooked sludge factor that's hard to ignore.
- They taste good, but eat more than two and you'll be feeling them in your stomach until the day after.
- They also don't last more than a few hours out of the oven before turning hard and brittle.
- That being said, the late night delivery service is really convenient and contributes to "freshman fifteens" across the state.
