Food Fight: These local cookies are better than the national chain

Samuel Robinson
People wait in line outside the storefront for Insomnia Cookies, which is decorated with balloons.
Insomnia Cookies in Midtown. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

You might have heard there's a new cookie shop in town. Naturally, we decided to argue about it.

  • While you can't beat the late night hours offered by Insomnia Cookies, the popular college-town staple that opened Tuesday on Wayne State's campus, there are plenty of local shops that offer tastier cookies.

Here are some of our favorites:

Sam: The chocolate and halvah cookies at Warda Patisserie are no doubt some of the highest quality around.

Annalise: Good Cookies bakery on McNichols sells what I'd call an ideal embodiment of the chocolate chip cookie.

  • It's not just perfect texture-wise — it's also hefty and thick, with a depth of flavor in the dough and good disbursement of chips.
Two chocolate chip cookies are shown in separate images.
Cookies from Warda (left) and Good Cookies. Photos: Sam Robinson and Annalise Frank/Axios

Our quick take on Insomnia: The cookies are always warm and gooey, but there's an undercooked sludge factor that's hard to ignore.

  • They taste good, but eat more than two and you'll be feeling them in your stomach until the day after.
  • They also don't last more than a few hours out of the oven before turning hard and brittle.
  • That being said, the late night delivery service is really convenient and contributes to "freshman fifteens" across the state.
