You might have heard there's a new cookie shop in town. Naturally, we decided to argue about it.

While you can't beat the late night hours offered by Insomnia Cookies, the popular college-town staple that opened Tuesday on Wayne State's campus, there are plenty of local shops that offer tastier cookies.

Here are some of our favorites:

Sam: The chocolate and halvah cookies at Warda Patisserie are no doubt some of the highest quality around.

The James Beard award-winning bakery's cookie is crunchy around the edges and soft on the inside with an excellent nutty flavor.

Annalise: Good Cookies bakery on McNichols sells what I'd call an ideal embodiment of the chocolate chip cookie.

It's not just perfect texture-wise — it's also hefty and thick, with a depth of flavor in the dough and good disbursement of chips.

Cookies from Warda (left) and Good Cookies. Photos: Sam Robinson and Annalise Frank/Axios

Our quick take on Insomnia: The cookies are always warm and gooey, but there's an undercooked sludge factor that's hard to ignore.