👋 Hey, it's Sam. I had a surprisingly pleasant experience recently at the new Secretary of State branch in Midtown.

Why it matters: SOS branches around Detroit can get extremely busy, forcing residents to wait in line for basic services for hours.

What happened: I was immediately directed to a window where a branch employee printed off my car title and renewed my soon-to-be expired license within 12 minutes.

Though branches still suggest you make an appointment, I got immediate service without one and it didn't seem like other patrons needed one either.

I then used the self-service station to print off my new tab, which took roughly three minutes.

The intrigue: Self-service stations, which can print tabs, registrations, temporary licenses and IDs, can also be found at most Meijer and Kroger stores.

Context: Republican lawmakers and candidates criticized Secretary Jocelyn Benson last year after backlogs for the required appointment system led many to drive without license plates.

High demand for SOS services even resulted in the sale of appointment slots last year amid a pandemic-induced scheduling backlog.

If you go: The new branch at ​​580 East Warren Avenue is open 9am to 5pm on weekdays. Wednesday hours are 11am to 7 pm. The self-service station is open 24/7.