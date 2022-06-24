56 mins ago - Things to Do
Mapping Detroit's farmers market landscape
Farmers markets are opening for the season with veggies, fruit and handmade goods.
Why it matters: Places where you can get fresh, local produce without leaving the city also serve other purposes.
- "All of the farmers markets, ultimately, are feeder systems for our local economy," Minya Irby, founder of the Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market, tells Axios.
- "They help residents test out ideas, test out product concepts and even test out their entrepreneurial skills."
If you go: Open for the season starting Sunday from 2-6pm, the Jefferson Chalmers market also has live music and cooking demonstrations.
- This is the first year customers can pay with their electronic benefits transfer cards through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Irby says.
- Community Markets is tracking all the local farmer's markets.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.