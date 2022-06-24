56 mins ago - Things to Do

Mapping Detroit's farmers market landscape

Annalise Frank
Data: Detroit Community Markets; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Farmers markets are opening for the season with veggies, fruit and handmade goods.

Why it matters: Places where you can get fresh, local produce without leaving the city also serve other purposes.

  • "All of the farmers markets, ultimately, are feeder systems for our local economy," Minya Irby, founder of the Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market, tells Axios.
  • "They help residents test out ideas, test out product concepts and even test out their entrepreneurial skills."

If you go: Open for the season starting Sunday from 2-6pm, the Jefferson Chalmers market also has live music and cooking demonstrations.

Detroitpostcard

