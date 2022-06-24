Mapping Detroit's farmers market landscape

Data: Detroit Community Markets; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Farmers markets are opening for the season with veggies, fruit and handmade goods.

Why it matters: Places where you can get fresh, local produce without leaving the city also serve other purposes.

"All of the farmers markets, ultimately, are feeder systems for our local economy," Minya Irby, founder of the Jefferson Chalmers Farmers Market, tells Axios.

"They help residents test out ideas, test out product concepts and even test out their entrepreneurial skills."

If you go: Open for the season starting Sunday from 2-6pm, the Jefferson Chalmers market also has live music and cooking demonstrations.