Detroit's inspector general suspended Inner City Contracting and three company officials yesterday from doing business with the city.

Why it matters: Inner City has been touted for its inclusion in the city's demolition program and for its track record of hiring local residents, but is now under investigation for questionable business practices.

By the numbers: Detroiters perform 56% of Inner City's demolition work, according to the city.

The company has been awarded nearly $10 million in contracts under Proposal N – the $250 million bond issue voters approved in 2020 to fund the city's blight elimination program.

What's next: The suspension includes work on current contracts and ends in three months or once the inspector general's investigation is finished, whichever happens first.