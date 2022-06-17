1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Detroit-style pizza done right

Samuel Robinson
Slice of Comos pizza
Square slice from Comos Pizza. Photo: Samuel Robinson/Axios

Hi! Sam here. Como's Pizza is quite the experience.

  • The 60+ year old mainstay is so good that after trying it for the first time, I went back the very next day.

Details: Both times, I ordered a create-your-own pizza with pepperoni, calabrian peppers and a splash of spicy honey underneath loads of cheese and splattered tomato sauce.

  • The restaurant also offers specialty pizzas with funny names like "Granny," "Jessy's Girl" or my personal favorite: "The Baller."

Yes, but: Takeout is better if you're really hungry — there was a decent wait to get a table at the outdoor patio both times I went.

The bottom line: Few spots can get me to go twice in the same week, but Como's might just live up to its billing as the best Detroit-style square pizza.

If you go: 22812 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale. Open daily from noon-11 pm, 10 am-10pm on Sunday.

