Detroit-style pizza done right

Hi! Sam here. Como's Pizza is quite the experience.

The 60+ year old mainstay is so good that after trying it for the first time, I went back the very next day.

Details: Both times, I ordered a create-your-own pizza with pepperoni, calabrian peppers and a splash of spicy honey underneath loads of cheese and splattered tomato sauce.

The restaurant also offers specialty pizzas with funny names like "Granny," "Jessy's Girl" or my personal favorite: "The Baller."

Yes, but: Takeout is better if you're really hungry — there was a decent wait to get a table at the outdoor patio both times I went.

The bottom line: Few spots can get me to go twice in the same week, but Como's might just live up to its billing as the best Detroit-style square pizza.

If you go: 22812 Woodward Ave. in Ferndale. Open daily from noon-11 pm, 10 am-10pm on Sunday.