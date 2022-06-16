2 hours ago - Things to Do
3 private pools to rent near Detroit starting at $54 an hour
Escape this intense heat with private swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, just plug in your location.
1. Heated Pool & Jacuzzi
This secluded heated pool comes with free access to a spacious hot tub and is right across the street from Pembroke Park.
- Location: Birmingham
- Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to six guests
- Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after six guests).
2. Kidney-shaped heated pool
This spacious heated pool comes with outdoor furniture, speakers and pool toys.
- Location: Utica
- Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests
- Number of guests: Up to 20 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests).
3. Luxurious Lagoon
This large heated saltwater pool comes with a water slide, lounge area and fireplace.
- Location: Northville
- Cost: $85 per hour for up to five guests
- Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests).
