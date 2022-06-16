3 private pools to rent near Detroit starting at $54 an hour

Escape this intense heat with private swimming spots listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, just plug in your location.

This secluded heated pool comes with free access to a spacious hot tub and is right across the street from Pembroke Park.

Location: Birmingham

Birmingham Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to six guests

$54-$60 per hour for up to six guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after six guests).

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

This spacious heated pool comes with outdoor furniture, speakers and pool toys.

Location: Utica

Utica Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests

$54-$60 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 20 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests).

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

This large heated saltwater pool comes with a water slide, lounge area and fireplace.

Location: Northville

Northville Cost: $85 per hour for up to five guests

$85 per hour for up to five guests Number of guests: Up to 10 ($5 per hour per guest after five guests).