Listening to youth could change giving for Skillman Foundation

A listening tour could change how the Skillman Foundation does philanthropy.

Driving the news: CEO Angelique Power is on a yearlong quest after she joined the 62-year-old youth-focused nonprofit in September.

The Detroit-based organization expects to make $23 million in grants this year.

Why it matters: "If we are not emerging from a global health pandemic and racial justice awakenings without looking at every institution and how it contributes to inequitable systems and what we can change … then we did not understand the assignment," Power tells Axios.

Details: Skillman has been hosting around two group listening sessions per month to hear from Detroit youth about what they need — plus teachers, principals and other adults who know them well.

Through those sessions, Power's team has learned that after-school workers need higher wages, teachers need time for self-care and youth want to learn more pragmatic life skills.

Between the lines: Power says that as a result of the listening tour, Skillman is building a new framework for its grantmaking.

One way the input may change nonprofit's giving is through more of what's called "participatory grantmaking," where grant decisions shift from the grantors to the community itself.

Context: The rate of Detroit children living in poverty was 50.2% as of 2019, more than double Michigan's 19.9%, according to Data Driven Detroit.

Other challenges affecting youth wellbeing range widely from the impact of the long-troubled and underfunded school system to lack of internet access, trauma from the pandemic and lack of affordable housing.

The intrigue: The foundation convened a 13-member youth advisory council, according to Power. Members meet with the foundation and were tasked with directing $100,000 in grants.

Members of the youth council also recently spoke at the Mackinac Policy Conference.

What they're saying: "In so many spaces, adults are consistently planning things without youth advice," Jeremiah Steen, a 21-year-old member of the council and University of Detroit Mercy student, tells Axios.

"(That) decreases youth participation in most cases because youth feel so disconnected from the work that's happened."

What's next: The process, which Power calls "deep listening mode," wraps up this fall. Skillman expects to follow it with a more concrete community "design" phase.