👋 Heya, Annalise here. I'm always on the lookout for great vegetarian food, so I've been long-meaning to try Trap Vegan.

Details: Trap Vegan has an impressive list of meatless alternatives, including four plant-based burgers and a slider meal. Plus, there's tater tots, truffle fries, salad and smoothies.

The fast-casual restaurant opened to high demand in November, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Of note: I mostly eat plant-based stuff but am not, myself, vegan. I'm technically pescatarian — if I see a nice seared scallop, there's no way I'm ignoring that puppy.

What I got: The "soul survivor" burger with caramelized onions, mushrooms and Trap sauce; plus cauliflower wings with Trap BBQ sauce ($26).

The bottom line: This was the best fake-meat burger I've had in a while — thinner, like a fast-food burger, well-grilled and juicy with a zip of flavor from the sauce and veggies.

The wings were nice and crunchy, but I'd probably try the truffle fries next time.

If you go: 20198 Livernois Ave., 11am-8pm Monday-Saturday.