Some Michigan officials can't go to Russia anymore
Sixteen Michigan officials have been permanently banned from traveling to Russia, per a list published by the country's Foreign Ministry last month.
State of play: The Russian travel ban applies to nearly the entire Michigan delegation to Congress, including Sen. Gary Peters and local Reps. Brenda Lawrence (D-Southfield), Debbie Dingell, (D-Dearborn), Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit) and Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph).
- Two more: Longtime former Michigan Rep. Sander Levin and son Andy Levin (D-Bloomfield Township), who took over his father's district, are also banned.
The intrigue: Michigan's other senator, Debbie Stabenow, does not appear on the ban list.
- A request for comment from Stabenow's office wasn't returned.
Between the lines: The list was announced in retaliation against U.S. sanctions issued over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Axios' Jacob Knutson writes.
