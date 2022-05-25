Detroiters need to make more money to buy a home

Residents of metro Detroit have to earn 21.3% more than a year ago to afford a median-value home.

Why it matters: The income needed to afford a home has increased as mortgage rates make borrowing more expensive and limited supply keeps pushing home prices steadily upward.

But metro Detroit incomes are not increasing at that pace, further constricting purchasing power in the Southeast Michigan housing market for most people.

By the numbers: In March 2021, you had to earn at least $25,330 to afford the median home for sale in the Detroit metro area, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.

Now you need to bring in $30,737.

For a median sales price home of $166,000, a monthly mortgage with 5% down jumped from $633 to $768.

Of note: A monthly mortgage payment is considered affordable if the homebuyer spends no more than 30% of their income on housing.

Meanwhile, wages in metro Detroit grew 4.6% over the same period, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Median pre-tax income in metro Detroit in 2021 was $57,000, per a recent Zillow study.

Zoom out: Across the U.S., buyers need 34% more income this year to afford a home, Redfin found.