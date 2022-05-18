$15M asphalt plant proposal officially struck down
A $15 million asphalt-mixing facility proposed in northwest Detroit got struck down a final time yesterday by the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Why it matters: Asphalt Specialists Inc. fought for months to show the city that it wasn't going to be a run-of-the-mill polluter. The company proposed design elements like a suction system in an effort to minimize harm to nearby residential areas.
- But ultimately, voices worried about odor, emissions and noise pollution won out.
- Environmental racism has a long history here, with advocates saying public health concerns are often minimized in favor of business interests.
Flashback: In November, city zoning officials turned down the Pontiac-based company's request to build a plant by I-96 and the Southfield Freeway. Detroit's Buildings, Safety, Engineering and Environmental Department received 200 letters opposed to the plan and just three letters in favor.
- Plus, city departments said the "intense" proposed use of the vacant land was not in line with the long-term vision for the area's future.
The bottom line: Asphalt Specialists protested the city's denial, but the board in charge of hearing that appeal decided unanimously not to grant it.
