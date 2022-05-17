5 hours ago - Sports
Pistons lottery fate unsealed tonight
Can the Pistons secure the top draft pick in back-to-back years?
What's happening: The NBA Draft Lottery is 8pm on ESPN.
- Detroit, Houston and Orlando each have the best chance (14%) to win the lottery and secure the No. 1 pick.
- The lowest the Pistons could fall is to No. 7.
Flashback: After winning last year's lottery, the 'Stones took guard Cade Cunningham with the first overall pick.
Glory days: Pistons great Rip Hamilton is representing the team at the lottery in Chicago.
