Addictive Asian-inspired fries and fried chicken
👋 Hey, Joe here. A friend has been raving about the french fries at SuperCrisp, so I had to go check them out.
- An Asian fusion sandwich shop on Cass Avenue near Wayne State University, SuperCrisp's menu of unique fried sandwiches, burgers and sides is crafted by the team behind ramen restaurant Ima.
🍟 I ordered the fried chicken sandwich — regular, not spicy — and the SC fries ($16).
- The first thing I noticed was the colorful spices covering the fries: chili lime salt, nori, sesame and garlic.
- The lime and nori flavors are strong and quite addictive. The portion is ample, probably enough for two.
- The fried chicken was served on cabbage slaw with pickles, red onion and lemon mayo. I devoured it, although the bun was crumbling a bit at the end.
The bottom line: I'd go back for the fries, but next time I'll pick a different sandwich.
