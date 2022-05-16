13 hours ago - Food and Drink

Addictive Asian-inspired fries and fried chicken

Joe Guillen
SC fries at SuperCrisp.
SC fries at SuperCrisp. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

👋 Hey, Joe here. A friend has been raving about the french fries at SuperCrisp, so I had to go check them out.

  • An Asian fusion sandwich shop on Cass Avenue near Wayne State University, SuperCrisp's menu of unique fried sandwiches, burgers and sides is crafted by the team behind ramen restaurant Ima.

🍟 I ordered the fried chicken sandwich — regular, not spicy — and the SC fries ($16).

  • The first thing I noticed was the colorful spices covering the fries: chili lime salt, nori, sesame and garlic.
  • The lime and nori flavors are strong and quite addictive. The portion is ample, probably enough for two.
  • The fried chicken was served on cabbage slaw with pickles, red onion and lemon mayo. I devoured it, although the bun was crumbling a bit at the end.

The bottom line: I'd go back for the fries, but next time I'll pick a different sandwich.

Fried chicken sandwich at SuperCrisp.
Fried chicken sandwich at SuperCrisp. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

