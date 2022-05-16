Addictive Asian-inspired fries and fried chicken

👋 Hey, Joe here. A friend has been raving about the french fries at SuperCrisp, so I had to go check them out.

An Asian fusion sandwich shop on Cass Avenue near Wayne State University, SuperCrisp's menu of unique fried sandwiches, burgers and sides is crafted by the team behind ramen restaurant Ima.

🍟 I ordered the fried chicken sandwich — regular, not spicy — and the SC fries ($16).

The first thing I noticed was the colorful spices covering the fries: chili lime salt, nori, sesame and garlic.

The lime and nori flavors are strong and quite addictive. The portion is ample, probably enough for two.

The fried chicken was served on cabbage slaw with pickles, red onion and lemon mayo. I devoured it, although the bun was crumbling a bit at the end.

The bottom line: I'd go back for the fries, but next time I'll pick a different sandwich.