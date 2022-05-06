Fine dining veteran Chef Phil Jones launched an affordable meal service this winter under his Farmacy Food company to educate customers about simple, healthy eating.

About him: Jones works out of Marygrove College in northwest Detroit. He’s cooked at Fishbones, Rattlesnake Club and others, and while he still cooks professionally, he also feeds those in need while advocating for Black communities.

The Detroit Free Press named him Chef of the Year last year.

We were dying to know: What would Jones eat for his very last meal?

We were expecting a traditional first course, second course, etc. But Jones surprised us by saying he would want a community feast with a plethora of small dishes that harken back to memories of flavors from his childhood.

"Over the years, I've had so many great tastes and moments with food, that it wouldn't be one single meal," he says.

First things first, Jones is a potato guy — it’s "versatile" — and wants what he calls a "potato experience."

"I have a lot of personal potato memories," he says, from his grandmother’s homemade creamed potato to roasted redskins, potato soup and more.

St. Croix influence: In his youth, Jones spent time going back and forth between the U.S. Virgin Islands, New York and New Jersey. Those island flavors still stand out.

His favorite small plates: Salt fish, paté and smoked trout with pickled onions.

Plus: Shrimp fried rice and shrimp toast, which Jones scarfed down every week at his family's favorite boat restaurant.

Drink of choice: "Axios Cabernet, coincidentally." (Editor's note: Yep, it's a real thing.)

Dessert: Halawet al jibn, a Middle Eastern crepe that makes Jones "lose my mind."