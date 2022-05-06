Detroit ranks above average in park access

While we have above-average access to parks, the city lacks recreation centers, according to the latest annual report from the nonprofit Trust for Public Land.

In an overall ranking of 100 U.S. cities' parks, Detroit comes in at 57, ahead of cities like San Antonio (59), Tampa (60) and Los Angeles (78).

The three highest-ranked are Washington, D.C.; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Arlington, Virginia.

Why it matters: Being outdoors increases quality of life and improves health outcomes.

By the numbers: Detroit got pretty good marks on access: 83% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, compared with the median of 75% for the 100 most-populous cities.

We have 5.6 basketball hoops and 4.6 playgrounds per 10,000 residents — compared with 6.9 hoops and two playgrounds in top-ranked Washington, D.C.

There's few recreation and senior centers here: just 0.5 per 20,000 residents.

Detroit’s parks get $27 of private investment per person, compared with the national average of $5.

Go deeper: A map from the Trust for Public Land shows where the city could use more park space.