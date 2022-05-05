SCOTUS leak reshapes Michigan elections

A Supreme Court ruling potentially overturning Roe v. Wade would shake up political races across Michigan and give Democrats a fresh focus.

Why it matters: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is well-positioned to amplify the issue as she runs for re-election in November.

Whitmer filed a lawsuit last month protecting state abortion rights in anticipation of a SCOTUS ruling.

Between the lines: Republican campaigns had an open field running on the economy, COVID shutdowns and education issues. The court's leaked ruling was a game-changer.

Any GOP gains among suburban women voters have become particularly tenuous.

Now Democrats can reframe their races around reproductive rights, possibly eroding any GOP advantages.

What they're saying: "Smart Republicans are going to try to stay focused on winning on those issues," local Republican strategist Jason Roe tells Axios. "The advantage this gives Democrats is something to fight back with that they didn't have before."

Go deeper: Bridge Michigan cobbled together a summary of where statewide candidates stand on the issue.