Detroit updates food truck regulations to allow more places to operate
An update to Detroit’s "archaic" regulations that came into effect over the weekend means food trucks will have more places they can legally operate — and better access to customers.
Why it matters: They get more financial opportunity, you get more tacos.
- Before, food trucks were often restricted to privately owned lots and permitted events.
Worth noting: They’re still restricted to designated "zones" in downtown and midtown and prohibited from operating too close to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.
