Detroit updates food truck regulations to allow more places to operate

Annalise Frank
A taco truck is parked in southwest Detroit.
The Tacos El Caballo food truck is parked at Springwells and Longworth streets in southwest Detroit. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

An update to Detroit’s "archaic" regulations that came into effect over the weekend means food trucks will have more places they can legally operate — and better access to customers.

Why it matters: They get more financial opportunity, you get more tacos.

  • Before, food trucks were often restricted to privately owned lots and permitted events.

Worth noting: They’re still restricted to designated "zones" in downtown and midtown and prohibited from operating too close to a brick-and-mortar restaurant.

