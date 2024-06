⛈ Iowa's subsoil moisture has recharged due to heavy rain. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🐮 The first case of bird flu among Iowa cows was identified during preliminary testing in O'Brien County. (Radio Iowa)

Zoom out: The first human death linked to bird flu was confirmed this week by the World Health Organization. The person was in Mexico. (Axios)

🚜 Bridgestone-Firestone's Des Moines tractor tire plant is cutting jobs, but the company declined to say how many. (KCCI)

🏢 Pleasant Hill officials are considering a new four-story apartment building with 101 units for extremely low income families. (Business Record)

⭐️ Today's headline maker: Laura Knispel of Grimes.