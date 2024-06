Friday

๐Ÿ›ผ Family Skate Night at Brenton Skating Plaza. Bring your own roller blades or skates, 5-9pm. Admission is $5.

๐Ÿณ๏ธโ€๐ŸŒˆ Capital City Pride Pridefest includes multiple events and entertainment in downtown DSM, 5-11pm Friday; 6:30am-11pm Saturday; 10am-3:45pm Sunday.

Sunday's parade starts at noon. Free!

Saturday

โšพ๏ธ Emancipation Day + Historic Baseball at Living History Farms, 9am-4pm. Admission is $13-$19, free for kids 1 or younger.

๐Ÿฆ Raccoon River Palooza games and entertainment at Raccoon River Park in WDM, 8am-8pm. Free!

๐ŸŽ Greater Des Moines Soapbox Derby at Ewing Park, starting at 9:30am. Free admission for spectators!

Sunday

๐ŸŠ๐Ÿผโ€โ™€๏ธ Ironman 70.3 Des Moines triathlon starts at Gray's Lake at 6:30am and ends with a 4pm awards ceremony. Free admission for spectators!

Pro tip: Ironman Village at Cowles Commons is where athletes commonly gather.

โšพ๏ธ Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo at Principal Park at 1:08pm. Tickets start at $10.