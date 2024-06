🚰 Lawn watering restrictions could begin for the first time ever as DSM Water Works wrestles with high nitrate levels. (Des Moines Register)

🧩 Easterseals' Camp Sunnyside in DSM opened a Lego-themed playhouse. (KCCI)

✝️ Des Moines Christian School plans to build a high school campus in Grimes. (Des Moines Register)

🏅 The 2023 World Food Prize winner is nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. (Business Record)

⭐️ Today's headline maker: Chelsey Christensen of Ankeny.