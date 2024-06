Data: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via New York Times; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Almost 600 unaccompanied migrant children arrived in Des Moines between 2015 and last year, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Why it matters: As federal, state and city leaders spar over sheltering and supporting foreigners who have crossed the border without permission, these children are an especially vulnerable group.

State of play: Minor new arrivals have been coming to the United States without their parents in record numbers, and some end up in "the most punishing jobs in the country," per a recent New York Times investigation.

"This shadow workforce extends across industries in every state, flouting child labor laws that have been in place for nearly a century."

How it works: The numbers are based on federal data of migrant children sponsors' ZIP codes obtained by the Times through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The largest shares were Houston (32,000 kids), Lost Angeles (12,700) and Dallas (8,500).

Zoom in: More than 100 unaccompanied children arrived in each of these seven Iowa communities between 2015-2023 as well:

Sioux Center (257), Cedar Rapids (133), Webster City (129), Ottumwa, (128), Waterloo (118), Denison (111) and Iowa City (100).

Flashback: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds sounded an alarm about the issue in 2021 when 19 unaccompanied children arrived in DSM on an overnight flight without federal notice.

What we're watching: Congressional efforts to tighten border security have repeatedly failed as Republicans look to avoid handing Democrats and President Biden a political win ahead of November.

The Biden administration has turned to other approaches — including executive action.

Review our interactive map