🚨 A fourth teenager died from injuries in a crash last month involving a stolen vehicle. (KCCI)

🦃 Bird flu was found in a second Iowa flock this season. More than 100,000 turkeys in Cherokee County will be culled. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🥘 Jappa Experience, a soul food pop-up restaurant, will locate to a permanent spot in DSM's River Bend neighborhood. (Des Moines Register)

🧨 DSM is working on a plan to use more fireworks spotters to catch people who set them off. Fines would be reduced from $625 to $200. (KCCI)