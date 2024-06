A free summer camp operated through the city of Des Moines starts today with a waitlist of nearly 600 kids, city spokesperson Debbie McClung tells Axios.

Catch up fast: The program is a public-private partnership with donors and nonprofit groups that began in Evelyn K. Davis Park more than a decade ago.

Four additional park locations were added in 2022.

Zoom in: Sites are selected based largely on community need, include lunch and offer about seven daily hours of weekday activities.

Flashback: Almost 370 kids participated last year.

The latest: This year's program offers a June and July session with room for a total of 500 children.

Capacity was booked weeks ago.