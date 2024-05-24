9 mins ago - News

Des Moines councilperson makes a Memorial Day splash

headshot
Photos of Councilperson Chris Coleman

Des Moines City Councilperson Chris Coleman was the first to take a dip in the city's pools this season. Screenshot: City of Des Moines video

Des Moines Councilperson Chris Coleman took a dip at Northwest Aquatic Center in a new city video promoting the kickoff of summer.

Why it matters: It's a hoot to watch but, more importantly, Coleman calls attention to summer amenities that are linked with public health and well-being.

State of play: Northwest's pool opens Saturday.

