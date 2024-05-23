The Ear: Catch up on the news

💡 A $50 million hydroelectric project to power as many as 4,800 homes would be built at the Saylorville dam under a proposal federal regulators agreed to consider. (Des Moines Register 🔒)

🏗 Microsoft will build its sixth data center in WDM under an agreement approved by City Council. (Business Record)

🚗 Beep, beep: A study about converting downtown's Grand Avenue and Locust Street into two-way trafficways will be unveiled at a meeting that starts at 5:30pm tonight at Central Library.