Des Moines' weekday lunch's are down but weekends are up

Three slope charts that show the change in weekly share of restaurant transactions from 2019 to 2023 in Des Moines compared to the U.S. overall. The weekly share of weekday lunch changed from 21% to 14. Happy hour shares changed from 8 to 8. Weekend shares changed from 31 to 39.
Data: Square

Restaurant spending is shifting from weekday lunch hours to the weekends, per new Square data.

Why it matters: It's a reflection of pandemic behavior changes — and an important insight for restaurants as they continue adapting to survive and thrive.

By the numbers: Weekday lunch's share of overall restaurant transactions fell in Des Moines from about 21% in 2019 to 18% in 2023, based on data from food and drink establishments using Square, a financial services platform for small- and medium-sized businesses.

  • By contrast, the weekend's share grew from about 31% in 2019 to 39% in 2023.

What they're saying: Before COVID, consumers were going out more during the week to eat lunch by their office.

  • With remote work, more restaurant spending has shifted to the weekend, Square Research lead Ara Kharazian said in the company's new report.

State of play: New restaurant listings in Des Moines fell 10% last year as compared to 2019, per Yelp data.

  • Downtown foot traffic is trending upwards but still averaging less than before the pandemic, according to a survey last month from the Greater DSM Partnership.

