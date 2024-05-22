The Ear: Let’s all live in hominy

👀 Iowa Department of Corrections was fined $1,500 for contempt of court after a judge ruled the agency deliberately violated inmates' First Amendment rights by denying access to adult materials. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)
⛔️ Ankeny School Board unanimously agreed against allowing teachers to carry guns despite a new Iowa law that allows it. DSM and other metro schools have made similar decisions. (DSM Register)
🎬 Iowa-born filmmaker Benjamin Wagner will speak following a special showing of his latest film, "Friends & Neighbors," at Varsity Cinema starting at 7pm tonight.