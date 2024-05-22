2 hours ago - News

The Ear: Let's all live in hominy

👀 Iowa Department of Corrections was fined $1,500 for contempt of court after a judge ruled the agency deliberately violated inmates' First Amendment rights by denying access to adult materials. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

⛔️ Ankeny School Board unanimously agreed against allowing teachers to carry guns despite a new Iowa law that allows it. DSM and other metro schools have made similar decisions. (DSM Register)

🎬 Iowa-born filmmaker Benjamin Wagner will speak following a special showing of his latest film, "Friends & Neighbors," at Varsity Cinema starting at 7pm tonight.

🕊 Amadora Legacy Project in Ankeny is helping terminally ill people create legacy videos for their families. (KCCI)

🏥 Proctor Lureman, vice president of operations at UnityPoint Health Des Moines, was named Broadlawns Medical Center's CEO.

⭐️ Today's headline maker: Tony Voss of DSM. He's also entered to win a peach tree!

avatar





